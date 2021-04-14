Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.