Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still poss…
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees …
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is poss…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic …
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this We…