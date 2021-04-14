 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert