Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph.