Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
