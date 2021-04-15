 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

