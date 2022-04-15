Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The are…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Thursd…
Martinsville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fol…
This evening in Martinsville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast i…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. We wil…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a w…