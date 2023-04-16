Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
The Martinsville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …