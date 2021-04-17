Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
