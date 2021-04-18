Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. The Martinsvil…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm …
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Martinsville's evening forecast: It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic …
For the drive home in Martinsville: Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Martinsville will see warm temperatures this We…