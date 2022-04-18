Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Martinsville today. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.