Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Martinsville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…