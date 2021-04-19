Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.