Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
