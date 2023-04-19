The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
