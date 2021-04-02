 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

