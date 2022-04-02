 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert