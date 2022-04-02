Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.