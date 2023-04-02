Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
