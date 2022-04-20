Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 …
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area…
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s to…