It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly …
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
This evening in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 …
This evening in Martinsville: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Martinsville area…