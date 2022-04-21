Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.