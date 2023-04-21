Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
During a devastating tornado outbreak in March, meteorologist Matt Laubhan guided viewers through the nighttime storms.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Martinsville area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …