Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

