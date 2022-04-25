Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. It should …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville Su…
It will be a warm day in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies…
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Martinsville folks should be prepared for high …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 …
Martinsville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s to…