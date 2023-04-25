Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
