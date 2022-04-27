 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

