Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.