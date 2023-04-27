Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…