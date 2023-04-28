Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
