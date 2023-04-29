Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
