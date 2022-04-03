Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
