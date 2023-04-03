Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …