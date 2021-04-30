Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.