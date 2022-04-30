Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
