Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.