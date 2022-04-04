Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
