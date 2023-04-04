The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…