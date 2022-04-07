Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
