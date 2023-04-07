Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
