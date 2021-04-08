The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
