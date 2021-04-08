 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

