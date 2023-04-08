Temperatures in Martinsville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Expe…
Folks in the Martinsville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We …