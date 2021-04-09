Martinsville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
