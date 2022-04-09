Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Martinsville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs…
For the drive home in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. W…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings …
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Martinsville area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 54-degre…
For the drive home in Martinsville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected …