The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
