Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.