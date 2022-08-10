Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.