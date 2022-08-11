The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
