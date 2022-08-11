Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The Martinsville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.