Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

