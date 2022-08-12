Temperatures will be warm Friday in Martinsville. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on martinsvillebulletin.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
