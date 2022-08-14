Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.