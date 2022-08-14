The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Martinsville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
