The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
