Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East.