Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East.