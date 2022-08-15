 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.

