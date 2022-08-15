The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Martinsville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
Officials in Williamsburg say a man was killed when a tree branch fell on his car as severe weather passed through the region.
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
