Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph.