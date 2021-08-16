The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Martinsville area can …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. C…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and …
Don’t be fooled by the present lull in the tropical Atlantic: the months of August, September and October will bring more storms and hurricanes.
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the mak…