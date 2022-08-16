Martinsville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit martinsvillebulletin.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Martinsville, VA
