Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
