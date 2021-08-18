Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Martinsville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until WED 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for local news and weather.