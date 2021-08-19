The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit martinsvillebulletin.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Martinsville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy …
Fred's remnant circulation will continue swirling bands of rain across Western Virginia into Wednesday, with isolated tornadoes also possible by late Tuesday.
Today's temperature in Martinsville will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Most l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Martinsville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Martinsville. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thun…
Tonight's weather conditions in Martinsville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at time…
This evening's outlook for Martinsville: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and …
Martinsville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. C…